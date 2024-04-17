Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,862 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V stock opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $498.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

