Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

