Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

