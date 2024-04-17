Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up 1.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 706 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $43,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. 1,093,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

