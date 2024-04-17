Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

LLY stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $746.74. 2,501,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,198. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $367.35 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $762.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.