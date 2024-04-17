eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.25 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

