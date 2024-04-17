Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 93,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,747. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

