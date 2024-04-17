DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The stock has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a PE ratio of 314.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

