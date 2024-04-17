DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.84 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $123.84 million and approximately $16.86 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00128098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

