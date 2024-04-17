Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.12. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.