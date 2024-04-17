Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 361,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

