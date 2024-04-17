Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 979 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

