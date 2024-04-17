Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 60,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,288. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

