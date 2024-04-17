Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $334.62. 177,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,984. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.50. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

