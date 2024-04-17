Capital Analysts LLC Has $882,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

