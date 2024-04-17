Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.