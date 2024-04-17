Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $78.35

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.35, but opened at $75.70. Bank First shares last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 1,906 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group cut shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $792.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank First by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

