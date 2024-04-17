Artis REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter.
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
