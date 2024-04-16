Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROP opened at $528.26 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

