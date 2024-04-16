United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 443,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

