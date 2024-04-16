UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $515,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 74,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

