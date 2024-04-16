Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 541.0 days.
Andritz Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.
About Andritz
