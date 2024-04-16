Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Declines By 8.6%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 620.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.