TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $382.88 and last traded at $386.02. Approximately 146,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 244,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.92. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

