Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Lessened by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,673 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 6.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,965. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $130.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

