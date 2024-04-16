SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average of $169.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

