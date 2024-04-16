SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 906,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,085. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.