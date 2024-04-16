Straumann Holding AG (SAUHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Straumann Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Straumann stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
About Straumann
