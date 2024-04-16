StockNews.com Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
