StockNews.com Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,689.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,746.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,592.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,319.05 and a 1 year high of $1,849.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

