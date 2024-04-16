StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

