Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

NTIC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

