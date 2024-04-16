Triumph Financial (TFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. On average, analysts expect Triumph Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFIN stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

