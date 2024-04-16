StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
IGC stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.71. IGC Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%.
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
