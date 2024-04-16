St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 12,294 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $131.53. 1,015,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

