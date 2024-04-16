SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Signet Financial Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 521,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,405. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.