Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 22,174 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 7.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
