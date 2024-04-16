Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Up 3.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 3,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Ramaco Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.