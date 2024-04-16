Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.44. 1,911,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

