SFI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,078 VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,005 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

