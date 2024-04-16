Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is West Paces Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 497,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.