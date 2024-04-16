Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 262,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,035. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

