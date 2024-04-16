Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.52. 19,952,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 43,172,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

