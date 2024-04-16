Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 3.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.08. 451,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

