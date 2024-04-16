Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,345 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

