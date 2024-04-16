Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPL. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.42.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$47.54 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.97. The firm has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

