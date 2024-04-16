OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORR) Insider Sells A$1,442,884.88 in Stock

OreCorp Limited (ASX:ORRGet Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Klessens sold 2,509,365 shares of OreCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.37), for a total transaction of A$1,442,884.88 ($930,893.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 14.39.

OreCorp Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, and precious metals. OreCorp Limited is was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

