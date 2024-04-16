Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 212,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,082. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

