Mizuho Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of KMX opened at $69.46 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

