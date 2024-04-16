ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.67.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.41 and a 1 year high of C$26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

