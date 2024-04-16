Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) to Issue GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Merchants Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £794.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,136.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 526.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 588 ($7.32).
Merchants Trust Company Profile
