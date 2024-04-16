Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) to Issue GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £794.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,136.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 526.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 588 ($7.32).

Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

